WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Whately put out an attic fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Whately Fire Department, the call for the fire at 95 Haydenville Road came in at around 12:30 A.M.

Firefighters from neighboring towns were called-in to help, and the fire was brought under control.

There is no word at this time on injuries, or whether the residents of the home are able to return.