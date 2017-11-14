The hill towns see flurries and light snow Tuesday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From sixty degrees just two weeks ago, to the recent colder weather, most people in western Massachusetts have embraced the sudden change.

With the colder weather came some snow. Viewers sent 22News photos from Tuesday morning of snow to reportit@wwlp.com feature.

Shutsbury, Belchertown, Worthington, and Cummington all saw either flurries or some light snow falling this morning,

Last week was the first time for many hills towns to see a light coating of snow, making it the first flakes of the season.

Average snowfall for November is 2.5 inches. Snowfall amount increase each month, December average snowfall is around 11 inches and January is 13.6 inches.