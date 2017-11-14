Springfield man gets 3 year probation for firearm offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced to probation in federal court Tuesday, for firearm offenses.

According to the Department of Justice, 24-year-old Martin Fernandez received three years of probation after pleading guilty in August 2017, to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to the court, Springfield police found Fernandez in possession of a shotgun on January 2014.

No further details were available.