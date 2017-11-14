Springfield Central Library recovering from burst pipe damages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pipe burst and damaged Springfield’s Central Library branch this weekend.

The historic Central Library in Springfield has been undergoing construction outside for the last month.

Now the library is recovering from these damages caused by a pipe that burst on the second floor over the weekend. The Community Relations Coordinator for the Springfield branch told 22News that the burst forced the library to close on Sunday.

There was no damage to any books or electronics and the current repairs inside aren’t stopping people from coming there.

“We were closed for one day. We’re open again, we’re cleaning it up and should be back to normal pretty soon,” Jessica Blasko, Community Relations Coordinator told 22News. “But people have just been kinda coming right in and zooming towards whatever they’re looking for in the library.”

The recent damage has also become a way for people to get involved and give back.

Individuals involved in the Mill Street Program through the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with repairs for community service.

“I was glad to be participating for 155 Mill Street, here in Central Library,” said Jose Rivera of Springfield. “It was nice working with them and just help out in the community.”

The total repairs have not yet been calculated.