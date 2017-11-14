Second UMass student diagnosed with meningitis

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A second student at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst has been diagnosed with meningitis.

According to an advisory issued to the campus community by Executive Director of University Health Services Dr. George Cory, the student lives in a residence hall on campus and is now being treated at an area hospital.

“Because these two students were not in close contact with each other, these two cases raise our level of concern,” the doctor said.

The first student’s case of meningitis has been confirmed as a serogroup B infection, which is a strain that is not covered by the meningitis vaccine required by college attendance. The strain of the second case of meningitis has not yet been determined.

Both students are listed in stable condition, and now, Cory said that they are now working to get a hold of any student who may have come in close contact with the sick students.

“They are being provided safe and effective antibiotics that can reduce the possibility of infection,” he said.

Students are being advised to receive the serogroup B vaccine as a precaution, which is available on campus by appointment.

University Health Services are also warning students not to swap saliva, to avoid sharing food, drinks, and any personal items that come in contact with saliva, and to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.