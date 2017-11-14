Organizations urging state lawmakers to pass diabetes prevention bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Advocates with several diabetes organizations, including the American Diabetes Association and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, gathered at the state house to bring awareness to this growing condition for World Diabetes Day.

More than 680,000 people in Massachusetts have diabetes. The condition costs an estimated $8.1 billion in Massachusetts each year.

Diabetes can cause serious health complications including kidney failure, amputations, or even death.

They’re calling on lawmakers to take action to address diabetes and pass a bill that would create a plan for prevention in Massachusetts.

“The ultimate goal, of course, will be to end diabetes and find a cure for diabetes,” State Senator Jim Welch said. “We’re not there yet, but every year, we make more and more progress.”

The bill is currently under review by the state’s Health Care Financing committee.