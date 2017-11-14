“Multiple Deaths” in California school shooting

(NBC News) At least three people are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Rancho Tehama, California.

Investigators say the shooting began at one location, with multiple shots fire, then moved to the elementary school.

The gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement officers according to Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.

“I don’t know how many victims, I know of at least three deaths,” Johnston said in his first briefing to reporters. “I don’t know any information at this time about any of the victims at the school. I know that we have med-evaced a number of students, I know that the school has been cleared, I know that we have the children that were attending school in a safe location at this time.”

