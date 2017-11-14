Multi-agency partnership created to combat human trafficking in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple local law enforcement agencies have partnered up to combat human trafficking in Hampden County.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri are scheduled to announce the partnership at the South End Community Center Tuesday morning.

The initiative has evolved from the Springfield Police Department’s C-3 South End Initiative, which began after human trafficking was identified by neighborhood stakeholders as a persistent issue in the area.

At Tuesday’s announcement, local law enforcement leaders will highlight enforcement and educational actions designed to inhibit the exploitation and victimization of those forced into human trafficking.

22News Reporter Matt Caron will bring you more information about the new initiative on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.