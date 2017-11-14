Another Roy Moore accuser comes forward; alleging sexual assault while she was a minor

NEW YORK (WIAT) — Famed attorney Gloria Allred and her client Beverly Young Nelson of Alabama spoke Monday afternoon in a press conference where Young made allegations of sexual assault against U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore from when she was a teen.

According to Young, she waitressed at the Old Hickory House in high school when she was 15. Young says Moore was a regular, and that he would come in frequently and stay until closing time.

Young alleges one night in 1977, her boyfriend was running late and Moore offered her a ride home. She claims instead of driving her home, he parked at the back of the restaurant’s parking lot and groped her, and sexually assaulted her without her consent while she protested and struggled.

Allred and Young showed her high school yearbook that reportedly contains a signature and message from Moore to Young preceding the alleged sexual assault.

Allred said at the press conference they believe a Senate judiciary committee should investigate the allegations, and said Young is willing to answer questions under oath.

“Beverly would like to testify under oath,” Allred said in response to a question from media if they want Moore to step out of the Senate race. “What I’m looking for is the extent of justice that’s possible in the political process.”

Young read her allegations from a prepared statement. She detailed that she tried to leave his car, but he locked the door and forced her head into his crotch. She said she was determined to struggle, and thought he was going to rape her. She said at some point, he gave up and then told her, “You’re just a child. I am the District Attorney of Etowah County. And if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you.”

Allred opened the press conference by saying her client had told her sister about the incident a couple years after it happened, and that she told her now-husband before they were married, and her mother several years ago.

Ahead of Allred’s press conference, Moore’s campaign released the following statement:

“Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle. Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies.

“We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: Judge Moore is an innocent man and has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone. This is a witch hunt against a man who has had an impeccable career for over 30 years and has always been known as a man of high character.

“Let it be understood: the truth will come forward, we will pursue all legal options against these false claims and Judge Moore will be vindicated.”