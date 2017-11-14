MGM Springfield encouraging women to take up construction jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is encouraging women to train for unionized construction jobs, and work on building the new casino in Springfield’s South End.

MGM sponsored an open house on Tuesday night for women to learn about the opportunities available to them.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has partnered with the Northeast Center for Tradeswomen’s Equity to recruit women to become electricians, plumbers, carpenters and painters.

“Informing women about the potential labor opportunities which provide great wages, family sustaining benefits, pension, health care, and we want to make sure that the women in western Massachusetts have access to these same opportunities,” said Mary Vogel of the Building Pathways Pre-apprenticeship Program.

Vogel told 22News that their organization would be holding these open houses every other month in western Massachusetts, after the first of the year.