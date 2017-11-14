Mass. State Police second in command steps down following resignation of superintendent

BOSTON (WWLP) – The deputy superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police has resigned after 31 years of serving.

Director of Media Communications at the State Police Dave Procopio, said in a statement to 22News that, Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes retired on Tuesday. This comes days after former Superintendent Colonel Richard McKeon resigned amid allegations of an altered arrest report involving a state judge’s daughter.

Procopio stated in part:

Deputy Superintendent Hughes served honorably in numerous postings, including nearly 20 years in the Gang Unit, an important period at the State Police Academy, and several years as a deputy commander in the Division of Investigative Services.

Deputy Superintendent Hughes is a past recipient of the Trooper George L. Hanna Medal of Honor for Bravery and the Trooper of the Year Award.

Procopio concluded saying that “the department has deep gratitude for his years of dedicated service.”