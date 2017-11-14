Man struck, killed by car in West Springfield identified

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man hit and killed by a car in the parking lot of a West Springfield restaurant Saturday has been identified as an elderly Westfield resident.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon, 80-year-old Nelson Dionne died following the accident outside the Little George’s Restaurant on Route 20. West Springfield Police Sgt. Michael Reed told 22News a car traveling eastbound on Route 20 swerved into the westbound lanes and into the parking lot of the restaurant.

Dionne was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but did not survive.

A sign hanging above the restaurant reads “Our hearts are with the Dionne family.”

Leydon said the West Springfield Police Department and the Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit of the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the crash.