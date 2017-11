SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A man is in critical condition this morning after a rollover accident on I-291 in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger said they were called to I-291 East at Exit 4 around 2:45 Monday morning.

When firefighters got there, they found a car rolled over on its side with a man pinned under the vehicle.

Firefighters used inflatable bags to lift the vehicle and get the man out.

He was taken to the hospital, and is listed in critical condition.