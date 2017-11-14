Hurricane Maria rescue dog has second chance at life in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire County town of Amherst is now home for one pup who was airlifted out of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Rufus McScruffyFace, a feisty Jack Russell Terrier mix, traveled more than 1,700 miles to his new home, where a family has given him a second chance at life.

According to a release sent to 22News from the rescue organization Red Rover, Rufus was airlifted from Puerto Rico to the St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey by the Humane Society of the United States before being transported to Second Chance Animal Rescue in East Brookfield, Massachusetts.

According to Red Rover, Rufus’ new parents, Jody and Sanford, scoured the internet for their next puppy and fell in love with him. Although he barked at seemingly everything his first couple of days home, he has settled in well.

“He had probably never lived life outside of the kennel at the shelter, so all of these experiences were likely new and frightening,” the release said.

Rufus was one of several animals the Second Chance Animal Rescue took in following Hurricane Maria. His parents say he loves to run around his backyard like a race track, burning off all his puppy energy.

“We take him to the dog park, and this tiny little guy can command like 20 other dogs and keep up with the bigger, faster dogs in the pack,” Sanford said in the news release.