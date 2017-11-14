Holyoke and State Police searching for shooting suspect

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police were assisting Holyoke Police in their search for the person who shot and wounded a victim on Dwight Street Tuesday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaias Cruz told 22News a victim was shot in the wrist near the intersection of Dwight and Park Streets around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re searching a building on Dwight Street,” Lt Cruz said. “The victim was brought to the hospital.”

State Trooper Paul Sullivan told 22News that State Police had sent a K9 unit to assist in the search, and had dispatched their Crime Scene Services and Firearms Identification sections.

A 22News crew observed that a portion of Dwight Street was closed near the intersection with Northampton Street.

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.