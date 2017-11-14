Holiday sales expected to double this holiday season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Retailers are already on track to have a successful holiday season.

The National Retail Federation is predicting holiday sales in November and December to increase as much as 4 percent over last year, due in part to a longer shopping season. Many retailers have already extended their store hours for holiday shoppers, and sales have started online and in stores before Black Friday.

“It’s worth it happening sooner, it’s worth it, the stores are actually doing stuff to make it known people can come to them and like just be ready, so they’re not chasing around right after thanksgiving and right before Christmas,” Kevin Foresty of Holyoke told 22News.

The NRF expects holiday retail sales to reach as much as $682 billion in November and December.