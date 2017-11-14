“Highly dangerous psychopath” on the run

(WESH) A domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon in a Florida home led to the discovery of an array of potentially explosive devices.

Investigators said they found materials to make a bomb that could have blown up an entire block in DeBary.

A bomb squad was called and recovered a heap of potentially explosive materials, including a metal-style pineapple grenade, blasting caps and 200 containers with unknown powders, acids and manuals.

Christopher Langer, 31, was charged in Volusia County on charges of making or possessing a destructive device.

The incident started with a domestic disturbance call from Langer’s father Sunday afternoon at the home.

“That domestic violence call probably saved us all from making national news. He had all the components in there to make a weapon of mass destruction,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

