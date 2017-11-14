Vehicle accident closes Ferry Street in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have blocked off Ferry Street because of a car accident Tuesday night.

South Hadley Police told 22News that a car hit a utility pole around 10:30 p.m.

Dispatcher Tom Douglas said that a transformer had been compromised and that there were fluids on the road surface.

We have no word on injuries.

Police told 22News that Ferry Street is currently closed near number four Ferry.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.