Hadley residents voting on funding for new library, senior center

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The polls are open in Hadley at the Hopkins Academy on Russell Street until 8:00 p.m.

Residents are deciding whether their town should spend millions of dollars to build a new library and senior center. The current ones are located right next to each other on Middle Street.

The town is asking voters if they should add an additional $1.8 million to the $5.3 million already approved by voters for construction of a new senior center. For the library, the town is asking voters to approve or reject $3.8 million for the library.

Residents told 22News both are in need of upgrades.

“The buildings have kind of been neglected over the years and we gotta do something,” Rich Holden said.

Resident Joan Accuosti said, “There’s potential lead in the pipes or asbestos in the walls. It’s dangerous it’s not handicapped accessible for bathrooms.”

If approved, the new senior center would be constructed in an open field behind the Hooker Building on Middle Street. Construction on the library would begin after Hooker Building is demolished.

