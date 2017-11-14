Hadley residents vote to approve funding for library and senior center

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Hadley approved funding for two multi-million dollar projects in a special election Tuesday evening.

Voters approved spending on a $3.8 million new library, and an additional $1.8 million to go towards the already approved $5.3 million senior center.

The special election was required because the funding will result in an increase in property taxes in town. Both questions passed by about 200 votes. Voter turnout was 30 percent.

One resident said despite the relatively recent town meeting vote, voter turnout seemed strong at Tuesday night’s special election.

“You’ll have a little more turnout, because during a town meeting it’s hard, usually there are a lot of articles depending on what’s happening,” Michael Mushenski told 22News. “Some people don’t like to sit through them as long. So you might actually get more people to come out when they can just vote and be done with it.”

The proposition 2 1/2 overrides will add about $95 to the average single-family homeowner’s property tax bill.