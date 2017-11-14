Exit 7-6 closed, but planned detour to downtown Springfield not yet open

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Drivers trying to get to downtown Springfield Tuesday morning may have tougher time getting there from I-91 Southbound.

Temporary Exit 7-6 permanently closed Monday night at 9pm, but the detour to downtown Springfield via Birnie Avenue to West Columbus Ave. was still closed as of 6:30am Tuesday. This detour was supposed to open at 9pm Monday when Exit 7-6 closed.

Birnie Avenue via Exit 11 on I-91 SB was open, but the connector to West Columbus Avenue was closed.

22News has contacted Mass DOT about this delay, and we will let you know when we hear from them.

For now, your detour options are to take Exit 11 to make a left on Birnie Avenue. From there, make a left on Arch Street then make a right on Main Street toward downtown Springfield. Alternatively, you can stay on I-91 SB and get on the newly opened Exit 6, which brings you to Union Street.

