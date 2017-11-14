Exit 6 of I-91 southbound re-opened after 2 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An exit you have not been able to take on I-91 since 2015 is open again Tuesday morning.

The Exit 6 offramp from I-91 south to Union Street in Springfield is back up and running. The ramp has been shut down for the last two years as construction crews have been rebuilding the elevated section of Interstate 91.

The ramp’s re-opening will make it much easier for drivers to get both downtown and to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Downtown access will become even easier on Saturday when the Exit 7 ramp to Boland Way and the Memorial Bridge is re-opened.

In addition to these changes, drivers will also see another lane re-opened on I-91 southbound Saturday morning, allowing traffic to move through downtown more quickly.