SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –¬†Exit 6 is now open for the first time in two years and temporary Exit 7-6 which led to the Memorial Bridge is closed permanently.

Our 22News crew noticed electronic signs saying Exit 7 is open but MassDOT said that exit isn’t supposed to open until Saturday.

However, the Birnie Ave connector off Exit 11 is now open. You can take that to get to downtown Springfield and the Memorial Bridge.