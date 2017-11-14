Dr. Seuss Museum working on redesign for controversial mural

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new design expected to put an end to a controversial Dr. Seuss mural is in the works.

Director of Public Relations at the Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield, Karen Fisk, would not let 22News get video of the mural or do any on camera interviews.

However, she did tell 22News that the museum is working with an artist to create a new design based on inclusion.

The museum said they will not ignore Dr. Seuss first book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, which is based on Mulberry Street in Springfield.

The mural became the center of controversy last month after three authors took issue with its caricature of a Chinese man wearing a hat with chopsticks, calling it a “jarring racial stereotype.”

Springfield Mayor Domeinic Sarno called it “political correctness at it’s worst,” and said he wants the mural to stay up as it is.

Two Springfield businessmen offered to buy the mural and display it in the Fort Restuarant, but the museum said they don’t have the right to sell the mural—which is owned by Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Fisk told 22News there is no timetable on when the old mural will be removed and when the new one will be put up.