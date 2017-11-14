Cops Vs. Cops: Drug raid goes bad

(WDIV) Body camera video shows two special operations units from different Detroit police precincts brawl after encountering each other during separate operations targeting the same suspected drug house.

Undercover officers from the 12th Precinct were at the home when a squad from the 11th Precinct entered to carry out a search.

The officers from the 12th precinct did not have a warrant and did not tell anyone they would be at the house.

According to Detroit police Chief James Craig, the two undercover Detroit officers from the 12th Precinct were taken outside the home and ordered to the ground by police from the 11th Precinct, who did not realize they were fellow officers. A shotgun was apparently aimed at the pair.

There was also confusion inside the home, as arguments turned into a physical fight. One police officer put another in a head lock, and punches were thrown between officers.

“This is one of the most embarrassing things I’ve seen in this department since I was appointed chief,” Craig said. “This is something that should not have happened.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2zBC28b