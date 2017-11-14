Consumer group releases list of most dangerous toys of 2017

(WTNH) – A consumer group called World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its list for the “10 Worst Toys of 2017″ ahead of the holiday season.

The Boston based group releases their report every year before the holiday shopping season so parents and shoppers can be aware of what are considered to be dangerous toys. The dangers for children range from choking hazards to potential for strangulation, blunt force trauma, and eye and body impact injuries.

The Toy Association released the following statement in regards to the list:

By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards and be certified compliant by a federally approved testing lab before being offered for sale. On the other hand, W.A.T.C.H. does not test the toys in its report to check their safety; their allegations appear to be based on their misrepresentation or misunderstanding of the mandatory toy standards. And in some cases, they call certain items “toys” when they are not. Unable to find product defects on the market as a result of these strict U.S. toy standards and test requirements, W.A.T.C.H. tends to focus on products with safety instructions and warnings, as if responsibly providing safety information to consumers is somehow an indication that a product cannot be safe for use or for sale, when the opposite is true. Each year, we find these lists by W.A.T.C.H. to be needlessly frightening to parents; each year these allegations do not stand up to scrutiny when reviewed by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Safety issues are not uncovered by the group’s “gotcha” reporting. But W.A.T.C.H. keeps at it for the media attention it brings to their organization at this time of year. Toymakers and The Toy Association are committed to toy safety year-round. These efforts include providing useful tips for families and caregivers to help them choose age-appropriate toys and ensure safe play. For reliable information on toy safety, families can visit http://www.PlaySafe.org, The Toy Association’s free, year-round resource for parents and caregivers.”

Photos: Toys featured on W.A.T.C.H.’s 2017 worst toys list:

10 worst toys in 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Toy: Brianna Babydoll by Melissa & Doug Hazard: Potential for choking injuries (Image: toysafety.org) Toy: Hallmark “Itty Bitty’s” Baby Stacking Toy Hazard: Potential for choking injuries (Image: toysafety.org) Toy: Hand Fidgetz Spinners Hazard: Potential for choking injuries (Image: toysafety.org) Toy: Jetts Heels Wheels Hazard: Potential for blunt impact and fire-related burn injuries (Image: toysafety.org) Toy: Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow Hazard: Potential for eye injuries (Image: toysafety.org) Toy: Oval Xylophone Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries (Image: toysafety.org) Toy: Pull Along Pony Hazard: Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries (Image: toysafety.org) Toy: Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit Hazard: Potential for strangulation and fall-related injuries (Image: toysafety.org) Toy: Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition Hazard: Potential for eye and body impact injuries (Image: toysafety.org) Toy: Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword Hazard: Potential for blunt force injuries (Image: toysafety.org)

For more details on each toy, click here.