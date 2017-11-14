Chilly November weather pattern

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some saw snow, others are just chilly.

We are stuck in a cool pattern. We started November chillier than average and the outlook for the rest of the month keeps the eastern third of the country (Including western Massachusetts) cooler than average, with the warmth staying west.

However the winter outlook from the climate prediction center is for a warmer than average winter for the southern and eastern United States. Just because winter may end up warmer than average doesn’t mean it will be the whole time.

In a La Nina weather pattern, like we are in, winter can sometimes start colder, before milder air returns for the second half of winter.

As far as precipitation goes, there are no clear indicators as far as higher or lower than normal rain or snow. We will keep an eye on things, but for the next couple weeks at least it looks chillier than usual.

Rest of November looking cool for us according to CPC Temp. Outlook pic.twitter.com/huPe1gQ9bw — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) November 14, 2017