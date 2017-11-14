Chicopee man charged with heroin distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested and charged with distribution of heroin in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Justice, Steven Brown, 27, was indicted on one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The court says Brown possessed and distributed heroin on June 30, 2016.

Brown will face no more than 30 years in prison, a minimum of three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

No further details were available.