“Walk Out Against Hate” event held at Westfield State University

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of students and faculty members at Westfield State University staged a campus-wide walk out today, in response to recent racial incidents on campus.

The students at today’s protest said they want to put a stop to racially charged incidents on campus.

This comes less than a week after a student says she was physically and verbally assaulted because of her race.

22News reporter Tamara Sacharczyk was there as hundreds of students stood together and demanded change.

FULL STATEMENT FROM WESTFIELD STATE UNIVERSITY Faculty, staff, and students today demonstrated their commitment to diversity and unity at Westfield State University by setting aside their academic work and joining with each other to call for an end to the hateful acts that we have seen on campus. The university administration is equally dispirited and disheartened by these acts and is working aggressively both to apprehend those responsible and to create a more civilized and tolerant campus. We are making progress on a comprehensive set of initiatives that are described on the university’s website. We are not alone at Westfield State, as college and university campuses across the nation are dealing with similar acts, yet that in no way minimizes our commitment to create a better climate on campus over the coming months and years. This is a long-term initiative that we intend will make our campus a model for diversity and unity. We will review the demands made at the rally by faculty, staff, and students and will seek to work with them in meeting them, where possible. We will continue to offer our students and campus community every resource that we can to support them during this time.”