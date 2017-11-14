Bill protecting no-cost birth control heading to Gov. Baker

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that supporters say will protect birth control coverage for women is one step closer to becoming law in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Senate overwhelmingly passed the bill Tuesday.

The measure includes a provision requiring health insurers to continue offering coverage — without co-payments — for prescription contraceptives regardless of changes in federal policy or any future repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order last month that would allow employers to opt out of providing birth control coverage by claiming religious or moral objections.

The legislation also mandates coverage for over-the-counter emergency contraceptives without a doctor’s prescription.

The Massachusetts House last week on a 138-16 vote approved the bill, which now heads to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who is expected to sign the legislation.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.