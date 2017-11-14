Avoiding kitchen fires while cooking on Thanksgiving Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Before you put a bird in the oven this Thanksgiving, there are a few things you should know.

There are more house fires from cooking on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

The National Fire Prevention Association is warning people to stay in the kitchen while cooking and keep things that can easily catch fire like oven mitts away from the cooking area.

The NFPA also discourages people from using a turkey fryers, as they can lead to severe burns.

They instead suggest if you prefer a fried turkey to get it from the store.