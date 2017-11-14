As cold weather rolls in, switching to snow tires early is recommended

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – First off, if you haven’t already, now is a good time to switch over to your snow tires.

The beginning of November is the best time to put on your snow tires to avoid that rush just before and after the first snow storm.

You’ll want to make sure your tires are properly inflated and remember, the air in tires will shrink in really cold weather.

Town Fair Tire in Chicopee told 22News you need to think about more than just having a shovel in the car in the winter time.

“Any type of traveling you do I recommend you have a blanket, or something like that in case you get stuck in the snow, try and keep your gas tank full or above half full, in case you get stuck in traffic,” Dave Harper, Manager of Town Fair Tire in Chicopee said.

Make sure your battery has a full charge, and is not more than 6-years-old.

When batteries are out in cold weather a long time, they tend to lose their charge.

You’ll also want to top off your anti-freeze engine coolant, as well as your “no-freeze” windshield washer fluid.