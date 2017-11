It’s that time of the year again, where Western Mass joins together in the fight against hunger. Monte Belmonte, radio personality at 93.9 the River, and Andrew Morehouse, executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, came to give us all the details for this year’s Monte’s March.

For more information or to donate:

www.montesmarch.com

1-888-323-HOPE (November 20 & 21 only)