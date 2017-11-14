28-year-old Holyoke man pleads guilty to heroin distribution charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty to distributing heroin in federal court Tuesday.

According to the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Angel Baez pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The Department of Justice said Baez was arrested and charged after a five-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Springfield and Holyoke.

The court said Baez possessed and distributed heroin on April 20 and April 26, 2016 in Holyoke.

The 28-year-old has three prior felony convictions including possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine in 2014, distribution of heroin in 2011 and a July conviction for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

Baez will face no more than 30 years in prison, six years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

Sentencing for Baez is scheduled March 18, 2018.