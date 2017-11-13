Westfield State University on lockdown due to report of suspicious man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Westfield State University are in lockdown as state police conduct a search following a report of a suspicious person.

According to State Police Media Relations, campus police had received a report of a white man with a trench coat, backpack, and possibly body armor.

Police are currently searching the campus, but state police reiterate that the report of the suspicious man has not yet been confirmed to be accurate.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.