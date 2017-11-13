Vermont woman accused of killing social worker, 3 relatives faces sentencing

BARRE, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – A Vermont woman accused of killing three of her relatives a social worker faces sentencing this week.

At a hearing on July 6 at Vermont Superior Court in Barre, Jody Herring, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, and three counts of second-degree murder. Herring had originally pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder, and three counts of aggravated murder.

On the first-degree murder charge, Herring could be sentenced to 35 years to life without parole. Each second-degree murder charge comes with a minimum of 20 years to life, to be served concurrently.

Herring’s sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to last five days, begins Monday at Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

Herring is accused of killing Department for Children and Families social worker Lara Sobel, 48, of East Montpelier, on August 7, 2015. Herring is also accused of killing three relatives, Regina Herring, 43, Rhonda Herring, 48, and Julie Ann Falzarano, 73, who were found dead in a nearby Berlin home the day after Sobel was killed.

Police say Herring shot and killed Sobel outside a DCF office in Barre. Court records show Herring blamed Sobel for taking away her daughter.

Herring is currently being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.