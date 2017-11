SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Worthington Street was closed for a time Monday night after an accident involving a mail truck.

Police were unable to provide much information, but one victim was taken away in an ambulance, and a United States Postal Service delivery truck was stuck on the street.

It happened in front on 935 Worthington St. a little after 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

The road reopened about an hour later.