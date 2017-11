SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Main Street in downtown Springfield is closed to northbound traffic, due to a stuck tractor trailer.

The 18-wheeler is stuck underneath the railroad arch bridge on Main Street, between Lyman and Frank B. Murray Streets.

Traffic on the southbound side is still able to pass through in the area.

To head northbound through the area, you should take either Chestnut Street or East Columbus Avenue.