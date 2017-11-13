Public defenders demanding collective bargaining rights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you need to be represented by an attorney and cannot afford one, a public defender is appointed to represent you. But those attorneys, as well as other legal employees and social workers who help poor clients, say that they are dealing with high turnover.

About 750 attorneys and other workers held rallies at courthouses in Springfield, Boston, and Worcester on Monday morning.

The public defenders say that part of the turnover problem has to do with the fact that, because of a loophole in state law, they do not have the collective bargaining rights enjoyed by other state employees. Public defenders are paid by the state, which also provides healthcare coverage and pensions for them.

They are supporting a bill before the state legislature that would allow employees of the Committee for Public Counsel Services to bargain collectively for their pay and benefits.