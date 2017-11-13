Protesters greet Trump in Manila

(NBC News) Greeted by water cannons holding back protesters, President Trump opened an economic summit in the Philippines Monday, urging more balanced trade with the United States.

“We have deficits with almost everybody. Those deficits are going to be cut very quickly and very substantially,” Mr. Trump promised.

He’s promising more details Wednesday from the White House.

President Trump met one-on-one today with Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, who supports killing alleged drug dealers.

The White House says human rights came up briefly when the president met with President Duterte, but their main focus was on trade, ISIS, and the war on drugs.

