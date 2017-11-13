Portion of Springfield courthouse evacuated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fourth floor of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield was evacuated late Monday morning, due to the smell of smoke.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, said that they are still looking for the source of the smoke odor.

He said that while the fourth floor was cleared, workers and visitors on other floors of the building have been allowed to remain where they are.

Located at 50 State Street, the Roderick Ireland Courthouse was formerly known as the Hampden County Hall of Justice until a renaming ceremony last week, honoring Ireland, a Springfield native and former chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.