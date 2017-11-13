Pet Corner: Molly and Lilly

Names: Molly (light colored), Lilly (dark colored)

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Female (both)

Age: Molly is 12, Lilly is 13

Molly and Lilly are like sisters and need to be adopted together to be happy. In fact their adoption fee is a “2-Fur-1.” They are our “Golden Girls” and they’re friendly and calm. We’re looking for an adults-only home for these two, and they’ve been waiting for a new home since June. We’re not sure if they get along with cats, so if you have a kitty, we can arrange for a meeting to see how it goes. Come meet them at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to learn more about Molly and Lilly >>

Events/Other Topics

Black Fur-iday is Coming on November 24!

Dakin always has a reduced adoption fee event the day after Thanksgiving and this year is no exception! On Friday, November 24, we will have select adult cats with $5 adoption fees, and any “small” animal (non-cat or non-dog) can be yours for 50% off their adoption fee for that one day only! Doors open at 12:30pm at both our Springfield and Leverett Adoption Centers. Enjoy refreshments, going home photos being taken of adopters and more. This event is made possible by ASPCA and Steve Lewis Subaru.

