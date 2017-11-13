Park honors memory of Officers Beauregard and Schiavina

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield police officers killed in the line of duty more than 30 years ago will forever be a part of the city.

Officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina were shot in the line of duty on November 12, 1985 Schiavina died the night of the shooting, while Beauregard passed away days later.

Their service and sacrifice will be permanently attached to the city through a new park at the Mary Lynch School, to be named the Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina Memorial Park.

Money raised from the annual Ride to Remember is funding part of the park’s construction.

“This is a fitting tribute, because both men gave all to the job. They were two professional police officers, and a lot of things we do on the job are for other people, especially for kids,” Springfield Deputy Police Chief Cheryl Clapprood said.

Alain Beauregard’s widow, Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah, said that she is happy that the park will be a family place that honors a “family man.”

“Where the young and old will be here having fun, making memories, and it will be a safe place,” Beauregard-Shecrallah said.

Both Officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina were shot during a traffic stop on Stebbins Street in Springfield. Their names can also be found engraved on the fallen officers’ memorial outside the Springfield Police Headquarters on Pearl Street.