Northeast Recycling Council conference held in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northeast Recycling Council celebrated their 30th anniversary by holding this recycling conference. The conference was held at the Lord Jeffrey Inn in Amherst.

The event ran for most of the day and included presentations and discussions focused on current issues of today with recycling. Vendors included businesses and non-profits that prioritize recycling, like the Reuse Network and MassRecycle.

Despite the progress being made with recycling, all agree there is still room for improvement.

Robert Isner, President of Northeast Recycling Council Board of Directors said, “The fundamentals remain the same if we can learn to reduce what we generate and then reuse and recycle there are both advantages economical and environmental.”

Edward Hsieh, Executive Director of MassRecycle said, “Landfills are closing up in this state we are running out of capacity there is not a way to throw things away to anymore. We really need to figure out recycling other ways of diverting and that’s what a conference like this helps.”

Day 2 of the recycling conference begins Tuesday at 8am and ends at noon.