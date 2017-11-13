Missing Westfield teen may be in Springfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are looking for a missing 15 year-old girl, who may be in the Springfield area.

The Westfield Detective Bureau posted on their official Facebook page that 15 year-old Karley Barber was reported missing by members of her family.

Barber is about 5’7” tall and weighs 213 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair, a piercing on her left eyebrow, and a double piercing on her bottom lip.

If you have seen her, or have any information on where she might be, call Westfield Police Detective Juanita Mejias at (413) 572-6400, or e-mail her at j.mejias@cityofwestfield.org.