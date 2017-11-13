MGM Springfield opens career center, “hub for hiring” casino employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of prospective employees will walk through the doors of 1259 East Columbus Avenue in Springfield with an application, and walk out with a job over the next 10 months.

MGM Springfield’s Career Center is officially open for business, and MGM Springfield President, Mike Mathis, described it as a hub for the hiring process. “The goal of the career center is to get applicants through our process and into jobs at MGM Springfield.”

Mathis told 22News they’re already hiring 45 H.R. positions to staff the career center.

Mass hiring events will begin in January, which is when most of the casino’s 3,000 employees will be hired. “We have line level jobs, which are really more of the service jobs, and then we have all kinds of different management jobs. We have database analysis, engineers, we have computer graphic professionals, and we have event planners.”

Under the host community agreement, 35% of those employees will be from Springfield, and 90% from a combination of Springfield and the greater region.

Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner Bruce Stebbins told 22News, MGM Springfield is still set to open in September. “We’re happy that they’re still keeping to the timeline that they laid out a few years ago, and we can’t wait for them to open, it’s less than a year from now.”

MGM’s career center will be open from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, through the end of the year. They’re located at 1259 East Columbus Avenue in Springfield, adjacent from MGM Springfield.