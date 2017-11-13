MGM holding open house for new career center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is getting ready to open its downtown career center.

The career center, located at 1259 East Columbus Avenue, will be the place where interviewing, hiring, and training employees will take place before the resort opens next fall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, an open house for “special guests, including local elected and city officials and Massachusetts Gaming Commission representatives are invited to tour the center prior to the general opening.”

The on-site Massachusetts Gaming Commission office will provide assistance with the employee licensing process with newly built computer labs, interview rooms, and training employees.

MGM Career Center

1259 East Columbus Ave.

Springfield, Ma

The entire list of jobs posted so far can be found on the MGM Springfield website.