Metal contamination prompts raw chicken recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Almost 11,000 pounds of raw chicken are being recalled because metal was found inside a chicken breast, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall covers several Empire Kosher Poultry products that were sold nationwide. The contamination was first discovered on Nov. 2, 2017 by an employee who found a metal material inside a chicken breast.

The recall involves the following products:

4 to 5.25-lbs. tray packages with case code 46375 and “Sell By” date 11/14/17

1 to 1.25-lbs. tray packages with case code 7488 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17

2.5-lbs. tray packages with case code 7598 and “Sell By” date11/16/17

1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages with case code 92615 and “Sell By” date 11/17/17

1 to 1.25 –lbs. tray packages with case code 7888 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17

FSIS has not received any reports of negative reactions due to the consumption of these products. Consumers should throw away the recalled product or return it to the place of purchase.

Empire Kosher Poultry can be reached at (800) 570-5718. Consumers can also “Ask Karen,” which is the FSIS virtual representative. “Ask Karen” is available 24 hours a day.