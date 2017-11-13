Man struck and killed by car in parking lot not yet identified

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are still waiting to find out the name of the victim killed in the pedestrian accident on Saturday in West Springfield.

22News has made multiple attempts to contact West Springfield Police and the District Attorney’s Office.

A sign hanging above the Little George’s Restaurant on Monday read “Out hearts are with the Dionne family.”

We do know the victim was an elderly man. He was struck by a woman driving in the restaurant parking lot. She was also hurt and hit six parked cars.

It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.