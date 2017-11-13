Lesser: Boston and Springfield would both benefit from proposed high speed rail service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A newly released poll shows wide-spread bi-partisan support for a proposed high speed rail service between Boston and Springfield.

Western New England University conducted the telephone survey of 468 people late last month through early November. The poll found 87 percent of respondents in western Massachusetts favor the rail connector, and 73 percent of Boston residents approve.

Senator Eric Lesser said Boston residents would benefit because housing costs are so high there.

“So an exchange can happen. Eastern Massachusetts gets access to a lower cost of living, high quality of life, more affordable housing. Open space. Western Massachusetts gets access to those high paying jobs,” said Senator Eric Lesser.

Senator Lesser has been pushing to fund a study to see if a high speed, east-west rail line would be financially feasible.